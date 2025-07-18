DELAWARE- Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is joining 17 other Democratic governors demanding that the Trump administration release nearly $6.8 billion in federal education funding currently being withheld from schools across the country, including $28.6 million in Delaware.
In a letter led by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and co-signed by governors from 16 other states, the group urged Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to immediately distribute funds that were already approved by Congress. According to the letter, the delays are creating widespread uncertainty for school systems, teachers, and students ahead of the new school year.
“Education isn’t a bargaining chip. It’s a fundamental right and the foundation of everything we’re trying to build in Delaware,” said Meyer. “When the Trump administration withholds funds already approved by Congress, they’re not hurting politicians—they’re hurting kids, teachers, and families. Delaware students are being used as political pawns, and we won’t stand for it.”
Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said the delayed payments impact nearly 20 percent of the state’s federal education funding, affecting critical programs including after-school and summer learning initiatives.
“Today, in Delaware, children are wondering if they will lose their after-school programs. Families are wondering if they will lose their summer programs,” Marten said. “This should be a joyful time as we prepare for the first day of school. Instead, we are facing a summer of uncertainty and fear. If it takes a lawsuit to get those funds released, then Delaware is all in.”
According to the Delaware Department of Education, the breakdown of the withheld funding includes:
- $10.8 million for teacher training and reducing class sizes
- $6.7 million for academic achievement and school safety programs
- $6.5 million for after-school enrichment at 21st Century Community Learning Centers
- $2 million for programs serving English learners
- $595,500 for migrant education services
- $1.95 million for adult basic education and English literacy programs
Education leaders say the delay is already creating budget challenges. School districts may need to postpone hiring, cut instructional positions, or scale back student services unless the funding is released.
Governor Meyer has supported early literacy, teacher support, and school safety. His first budget included $8 million for an Early Literacy Emergency Fund, $3 million for teacher-driven projects, and $2 million for disciplinary support for schools.
The letter from the governors emphasized that withholding the funds is harming public school systems across the country.