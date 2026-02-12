granpa mac

Grandpa Mac located at 18756 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. (Photo: Robert de Leon) 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A local favorite known for its mac and cheese is closing its doors after more than a decade in business.

The owners of Grandpa Mac announced in a video that they will close their current location after 10 years, calling the decision “bittersweet.”

“It’s been a great 10 years here at Grandpa Mac. We’ve done a little over a decade,” the owners said in the video. “We are going to close this location after 10 years. It’s a bittersweet thing for us, but we want to give it to you straight.”

They thanked the community for its support over the years.

“We just wanted to thank everybody out there over the last 10 years for your patronage, for coming in, for the laughs, the smiles,” they said.

The restaurant will remain open through the end of the month. The owners are encouraging customers to stop in one last time.

“Till the end of the month, you can come have a beer. Come have a Mac. Come share another laugh with us,” they said.

While this location is closing, the owners made clear they are not saying goodbye to the brand entirely.

“We’re not saying it’s the end of Grandpa Mac. More to come, more things to be had, more fun Mac and cheeses to be eaten,” they said.

