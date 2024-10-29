SALISBURY, Md. - The FOX network has alerted affiliates, including FOX21, that a graphic political advertisement will air during the FOX network programming the evening of Oct. 29 on the World Series pre-game show. The ad, from presidential candidate Randall Terry, contains explicit images of medical procedures. This is not a local production through WBOC/FOX21 or Draper Media.
Federal Communications Commission regulations require broadcast networks and local stations to air advertisements from federally qualified candidates without censorship. As a result, this ad will air uncensored, though a disclaimer will appear beforehand to warn viewers about its graphic nature, which includes aborted fetuses.
The advertisement may prompt reactions from viewers, as the content may be unsettling for some. CoastTV encourages viewers planning to watch Tuesday's pre-game coverage to be aware of the ad’s graphic content.