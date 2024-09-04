BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Akeem Frazier from Greenwood, on multiple gun and drug charges following a traffic stop on Sept. 3.
According to DSP, a trooper on patrol observed a Jeep Compass with a registration violation traveling northbound on Coverdale Road near Mill Park Drive. After stopping the car, the trooper identified the driver as Frazier, who did not provide his driver’s license and appeared nervous. When asked to exit the car, Frazier hesitated, and the trooper noticed the handle of a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat, says DSP.
DSP say Frazier was taken into custody, and a search of him and the car revealed 0.203 grams of heroin, 1.18 grams of crack cocaine, 0.71 grams of powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.
Frazier was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and possession of controlled substances. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $50,803 cash bond.