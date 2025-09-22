MILFORD, Del. - A Greenwood man has been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies at businesses in Milford, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say 29-year-old Terrell Boyce was arrested on Sept. 21 following a joint investigation with the Dover Police Department. Investigators linked Boyce to two robberies in Milford, as well as another robbery in Dover.
The first Milford robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a store on 6994 Shawnee Road. Troopers say Boyce jumped over the counter, displayed a knife, and demanded an employee open the cash register. He reportedly stole cash and ran away. Two employees and a customer were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
Five days later, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 19, troopers responded to a convenience store at 1885 Bay Road. Investigators say the accused robber again showed a knife and demanded the clerk open the registers. He left the store with money and cigars. Again, no injuries were reported.
Delaware State Police detectives, with assistance from Dover Police, identified Boyce as the man behind both robberies. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested without incident in Dover.
Boyce was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with:
- Two counts of first-degree robbery – display what appears to be a deadly weapon (felony)
- Two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Two counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony (felony)
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $110,000 cash bond.