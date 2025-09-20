MILFORD, Del. — According to Delaware State Police, a knife-point robbery occurred Friday evening at the Valero Shore Stop in Milford.
Troopers responded around 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 to the convenience store at 1885 Bay Road after receiving a report of a robbery. According to investigators, a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded the clerk open the cash registers. Police say he fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigars.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male wearing dark clothing.