GREENWOOD, Del -The Town of Greenwood has announced plans to hold a municipal election on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to fill three open Town Council seats, each carrying a two-year term. Voting will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Greenwood Town Hall, located at 100 West Market Street.
The town is now accepting candidate filings for the seats. Anyone interested in running must submit a written notification of candidacy to the Town Manager at P.O. Box 216, Greenwood, DE 19950. All filings are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025.
Candidates must submit their intent using the official Candidate Filing Form provided by the town. The form must be dated and signed, and if it is not completed in person at Town Hall, it must be notarized.
To qualify for a seat on the Greenwood Town Council, candidates must meet several requirements. They must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. and Delaware citizen, and have been a resident of the Town of Greenwood for at least 30 days. These qualifications must be maintained throughout the term and failure to do so will result in a vacancy. The election will determine who fills the town’s three available seats for the next two years.