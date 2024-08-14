GEORGETOWN, Del.- In the wake of the tragic death of Thomas Wilson Berry III, a dedicated public servant and volunteer firefighter, Sussex County officials are focusing on supporting those affected by the loss. Berry, 23, known affectionately as "Tommy," lost his life on Tuesday afternoon while aiding a motorist involved in a crash near Georgetown. As the community reels from the sudden loss of a young life, the county government has taken swift action to provide emotional support to the community. The county says that grief counselors are being made available to help county employees cope with the shock and sorrow that has gripped the community.
Sussex County Administrator Todd F. Lawson emphasized the importance of mental health resources during this difficult time. “We are bringing in grief counselors to comfort colleagues and fellow employees affected by Mr. Berry’s sudden and tragic loss,” Lawson said. The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, while the community honors Berry’s memory.