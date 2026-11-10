REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Grove Park is preparing for a fresh start as the city plans to plant 10 replacement trees next week after removing five red oaks that raised safety concerns.
The new trees will include native species selected for their ability to grow in the Mid-Atlantic region and withstand coastal Delaware conditions, according to the city. The planting plan also calls for a mix of canopy types to bring back shade and add variety to the park's landscape.
The replanting comes after five red oak trees were removed in August when they were found to have bacterial leaf scorch, a disease that can affect tree health.
Grove Park was closed for a brief period of time, but has since reopened.