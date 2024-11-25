Gun, drugs, and DUI: 18-year-old arrested for multiple felonies in Seaford
- Charlie Sokaitis
Charlie Sokaitis
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.
-
- Updated
Tags
- Delaware State Police
- Dui Arrest
- Juda Hudson
- Seaford
- Delaware
- Traffic Stop
- Marijuana Possession
- Handgun Found
- Drug Charges
- Felony Charges
- Driving Under The Influence
- Concealed Weapon
- Possession With Intent To Deliver
- Sussex Correctional Institution
- Troop 5
- Standardized Field Sobriety Tests
- Sussex Highway
- Middleford Road
- Impaired Driving
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Firearm Offenses
Locations
Charlie Sokaitis
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Delaware’s short-term rental tax hike set for 2025
-
Millsboro man arrested for filming people in bathroom
-
Rehoboth Beach Tanger Outlet shopping hours extended for Black Friday
-
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase ends in Rehoboth retention pond
-
Rehoboth Beach Christmas tree knocked down by high winds