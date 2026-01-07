Salisbury, MD — Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County announces the receipt of two grants totaling $165,000 through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s State Revitalization Programs. The funding includes $65,000 to support water and sewer infrastructure for Habitat’s newest home build on Christopher Street in Salisbury, and $100,000 to provide down payment assistance subsidies for Habitat homebuyers in Wicomico and Somerset Counties.
According to Habitat for Humanity, the investments will help remove key barriers to affordable homeownership by supporting infrastructure and reducing upfront costs for low-income families, allowing more households to access safe, decent, and affordable housing.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that Eastern Shore counties have received a combined $6.3 million through the state’s State Revitalization Programs for 33 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth.
“In order to build a Maryland that is more resilient, more affordable, and more competitive, we have to start at the local level,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “Across Maryland, these investments will fuel local visions, strengthen small businesses, expand housing options, and lay the groundwork for long-term prosperity. This is how we grow an economy that lifts everyone, and this is how we win the decade.”
The state’s six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.
Projects in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties were awarded. Some of these projects include:
Site development for the upcoming inclusive, mixed-use, mixed-income housing development on the former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site within the Planned Redevelopment area of Easton (Easton, Talbot County);
Removing old, outdated equipment at 4th Street Park and replacing it with an open green space and walking trail for park users (Denton, Caroline County);
Demolition of the former Wicomico County Library and construction of a new Performing Arts Center including a theater, dance studio, recital hall, classrooms, and support spaces (Salisbury, Wicomico County);
Rehabilitation of significantly deteriorated owner-occupied properties on Smith Island (Somerset County).
“When we invest in the character, vitality, and potential of our communities, we unlock new opportunities for the people who live and work there. We know that when we invest in great places, Great Places Win,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “These projects will strengthen local economies and support thriving, lovable communities. We’re proud to stand with our partners across the state as we build great places in partnership.”
The Fiscal Year 2026 State Revitalization Program awards include 226 projects, awarded a total $69.5 million. Projects in 23 of Maryland’s jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs.