MILFORD, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity celebrated a milestone Tuesday, dedicating the fifth house in its Milford Homeownership Project.
The project is a neighborhood revitalization effort that will bring nine affordable homes to the area, according to the nonprofit. The project is designed to expand affordable housing opportunities in Milford.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity said homeowners complete financial education courses, contribute sweat equity hours and purchase their homes with an affordable mortgage.
“This home represents more than just a building - it represents stability, opportunity, and a stronger future for an incredible family,” said Kevin Gilmore CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “We are grateful to the volunteers and supporters who continue to help make affordable homeownership possible for families in our community.”
The Milford Homeownership Project is the third neighborhood revitalization initiative the organization has overseen in the past five years. The final four homes in the development are expected to be built and sold before the end of the summer.