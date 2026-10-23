SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Halloween festivities were underway Friday night as families across the Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach areas celebrated ahead of Saturday's Sea Witch parade.
The Sussex Family YMCA hosted a trunk-or-treat event, giving children a chance to collect candy before exploring a haunted pavilion filled with spooky surprises, including animatronic displays.
The YMCA said the event has become a tradition leading up to the annual parade, providing families with another way to enjoy the festivities.
"We're part of the larger community, and, the y love sea witch and loves the visitors. And we've just traditionally always had our event the night before to support the event so people can have something to do Friday night as they prepare for the big day tomorrow," said Lori Kay Paden
Meanwhile, in Dewey Beach, children lined the streets to trick-or-treat at local businesses, collecting candy as the town joined in the Halloween celebrations.
For some of those handing out candy, like Eileen Vavala, the festivities offered a chance to watch a new generation take part in the holiday tradition.
"I live in Dewey. I raised my kids in Dewey, and my grandkids are out trick or treating tonight"
The Dewey Beach Police Department also participated in the festivities, handing out candy and helping bring Halloween fun to children in a town often known for its adult entertainment.
"Dewey is basically a town for a lot of adult activities, so we like to have activities for the children as well. And everybody loves Halloween," said Dewey Beach Chief of Police, Constance Speake.
As the evening continued, Dewey Beach hosted a haunted bonfire, adding another spooky attraction to the night.
The celebrations served as a kickoff to the weekend's Halloween activities, with the Sea Witch parade set to take place Saturday morning.
The festivities will carry into Sunday with events like the Sea Witch 5k classic, the Headless Horsemen Pirate Adventure, and the Costumed Dog Parade.