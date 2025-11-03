Hollymount Road

HARBESON, Del. - A Lewes man is facing DUI and felony charges after Delaware State Police say he caused a three-car crash in Harbeson that left two people seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 on Hollymount Road near Scottie Run. According to DSP, a Cadillac CT4 driven by 64-year-old Timothy Wolak was headed east when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a Dodge Durango traveling west. The Cadillac then struck the front of a Dodge Charger that had been driving behind the Durango.

Troopers said Wolak showed several signs of impairment at the scene and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 26-year-old woman from Laurel who had been driving the Charger was flown to the hospital by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section with serious injuries. The 32-year-old Georgetown woman driving the Durango was not hurt.

Investigators said Wolak displayed further signs of impairment at the hospital, and troopers obtained a blood search warrant. After his release from medical care, Wolak turned himself in at Troop 7 on Nov. 3.

He is charged with vehicular assault in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $3,101 unsecured bond.

Police say Hollymount Road was closed for about one hour during the investigation and cleanup.

