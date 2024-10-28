Milford Police Department

Pitts faces charges including:

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Criminal mischief

MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 21, Milford police arrested 24-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Harrington in connection with a shooting incident from June 2023.

"This is a perfect example of the relentless efforts our investigators put into protecting our community," said Chief Cecilia Ashe said, "Their passion and dedication to their community should serve as a warning we never forget and we never give up."

Pitts faces charges including:

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Criminal mischief

He was committed to the Department of Correction with a $90,300 cash bond and a no-contact order with the victims, pending a preliminary hearing in Kent County Court, said police.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you