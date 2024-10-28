MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 21, Milford police arrested 24-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Harrington in connection with a shooting incident from June 2023.
"This is a perfect example of the relentless efforts our investigators put into protecting our community," said Chief Cecilia Ashe said, "Their passion and dedication to their community should serve as a warning we never forget and we never give up."
Pitts faces charges including:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Criminal mischief
He was committed to the Department of Correction with a $90,300 cash bond and a no-contact order with the victims, pending a preliminary hearing in Kent County Court, said police.