HARRINGTON, Del. - A Harrington man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of rape involving two victims who were children at the time of the offenses.
William Conard, 37, was sentenced Oct. 8 to 30 years of Level V incarceration. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape on May 26 and two counts of third-degree rape on Aug. 11, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
"This level of violence is unthinkable, especially when committed against a child,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “I am deeply thankful to our prosecutors and our partners in the Delaware State Police for their outstanding work in these cases and strongly encourage anyone with information about additional abuse to come forward so that justice may be done. My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they heal.”
An investigation by Delaware State Police found that Conard raped an 11-year-old victim from Harrington over several years before his arrest in October 2025.
The investigation also led police to identify a second victim, now an adult, who was sexually abused multiple times by Conard in Harrington between approximately 2005 and 2007. The victim was between 6 and 8 years old at the time.
The Delaware Department of Justice believes there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about possible additional abuse involving Conard is asked to contact Sgt. Taylor at Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8547.