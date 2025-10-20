GEORGETOWN, Del. - A man convicted of theft is being sought by the Delaware Department of Correction after he failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass.
Ollee Lincoln-Plummer, 32, of Harrington, was reported as having walked away on Oct. 17. A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued.
Lincoln-Plummer was serving time for a violation of probation on a theft over $1,500 conviction. He was housed at the Sussex Community Corrections Center, a Level 4 facility that supervises people transitioning back into the community. Unlike Level 5 prisons, these centers allow people in custody to leave for work, job-seeking, or treatment, according to the Department of Correction.
Lincoln-Plummer is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call (800) 542-9524 or contact their local police department.