Harry K Foundation, Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

MILFORD, Del. - The Harry K Foundation will partner with the Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes as part of the annual “Thanksgiving For All” initiative.
The meal boxes, which include Perdue-donated roaster chickens, will be provided to local school representatives at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford branch for distribution to pre-identified families at risk of going without a Thanksgiving meal.
The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Food Bank’s Milford location, near the loading docks.
Volunteers from Perdue’s Milford operations, the Harry K Foundation, and Food Bank of Delaware staff will assist with the effort.
The Harry K Foundation’s participation supports its year-round mission to end hunger in Delaware. Perdue Farms has worked alongside the Food Bank of Delaware for more than 30 years in a shared commitment to fighting food insecurity across the First State.