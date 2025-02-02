LEWES, Del. – The Lewes Public Library’s Science and Society Lecture Series will feature Dr. Donald Lawrence for an online presentation on personalized cancer medicine on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Dr. Lawrence, a Harvard Medical School lecturer and Clinical Director for the Center for Melanoma at Massachusetts General Hospital, will discuss how advancements in genetic research and the Human Genome Project are shaping individualized cancer treatment. His research focuses on the role of a patient’s gut microbiome in determining treatment success.
The Lewes Public Library says this series is moderated by Colin Norman, Fred Dylla and Lynda Dylla, and aims to make complex scientific topics accessible to the community.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/LPLScienceSpring25 or call 302-645-2733.