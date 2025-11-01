Harbeson Crash

Hollymount Road near Scottie Run. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

HARBESON, Del. Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a three-car crash that left one person trapped in a car on Hollymount Road near Scottie Run, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

The crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 31 and involved a blue Cadillac XT sedan, a white Dodge Durango, and a white Dodge Charger. Fire officials said the Cadillac and Charger sustained significant damage in the head-on collision, and one woman was trapped in the Charger.

Emergency crews from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit responded. One person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and another was flown by Trooper 2 helicopter to Christiana Medical Center.

Hollymount Road was closed between Beaver Dam Road and Harbeson Road for several hours as Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic and crews cleared the scene.

Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

