BERLIN, Md. — A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver were injured in a head-on collision Friday.
According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office it happened on Racetrack Road when a GMC van exited the Tidal Health Ocean Pines Campus at Cathage Road, crossing into the southbound lane where it hit the deputy's vehicle.
The deputy was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for evaluation, and the driver of the van was transported to Tidal Health. Both sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
It appears that some good good samaritan's hopped in to help after the accident, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office thanked community members as well as emergency medical personnel for their rapid response.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.