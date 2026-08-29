WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico Goes Purple is launching its eighth annual substance misuse awareness campaign in September for National Recovery Month.
The Wicomico County Health Department says campaign aims to raise awareness about substance misuse, reduce stigma surrounding addiction and connect people with local recovery resources. Residents, businesses, schools and community organizations are encouraged to wear purple and decorate their homes and businesses throughout September.
The campaign officially kicks off Aug. 29 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with the Lower Shore Goes Purple Kick-Off. Other events include a recovery conference Sept. 16 at Salisbury University and the Shatter the Stigma Walk Sept. 26 at Wor-Wic Community College, according to the department.
Community members can learn more and find resources through Wicomico Goes Purple.