The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, despite opposition from several lawmakers, including Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
Blunt Rochester issued a statement calling Hegseth “wholly unqualified” for the job.
“The American people deserve a Defense Secretary with integrity who is capable of meeting the precarious moment we find ourselves in globally,” Blunt Rochester said. “In my estimation, Mr. Hegseth is not that person.”
According to the Associate Press, Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate in a dramatic late-night vote, swatting back questions about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women.
Vice President JD Vance was on hand to cast a tie-breaking vote, unusual in the Senate for Cabinet nominees, who typically win wider support. Hegseth himself was at the Capitol with his family.