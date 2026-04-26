OCEAN CITY, Md. - As April nears its end, Restaurant Week in Ocean City is just beginning, providing a boost to nearly 30 businesses in town.
Restaurants across Ocean City, ranging from locations near the Ocean City Inlet to as far north as Montego Bay, are preparing for customers to enjoy meals as the 2-week event begins.
According to the town and Ocean City's Hospitality Association, from April 26 to May 9, customers will be able to eat out at 28 different restaurants with special menus and fixed prices.
The town says events like these are not only a great way to bring people into town to support local businesses, but they also help create long-term relationships between businesses and visiting customers.
“Everybody who's employed here, and in this town in general, really rely on these times of year where it can be a little slower during certain periods,” says Alex Hering, assistant general manager at Longboard Cafe. “It helps us pay our bills.”
“Turn over a new leaf, and kick off into the new season here as we get prepared for summer time,” says Hering.
“The offseason, it's a good time to come and support the businesses,” John Moyer, a longtime customer of Longboard Cafe, says.
For Moyer, Restaurant Week offers a chance to explore new dining options.
“We're always looking for good places to eat, and this is a good time to explore because the busy season, it just gets crazy down here,” Moyer tells CoastTV.
Bartender with Duffy's Tavern, Adam Nies, says the busy season can sometimes have the opposite effect on business.
“Compounded with the fact that so many more places are opening now, you could see a little bump in some of the really slow months because so many places were closed,” Nies tells CoastTV. “Now, it's like, you're kind of fighting for scraps amongst everyone during the week, so this should definitely give us a bump.”
For many in Ocean City, Restaurant Week represents off-season hope and a chance to keep the town’s heartbeat alive as businesses prepare for the summer months.