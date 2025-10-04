CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - A tranquil image of a tri-colored heron perched along the shoreline has earned Terry Willis of Chestertown top honors in the 2026 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass Photo Contest.
Willis' winning entry, titled “Trying to Think,” was captured from a kayak near the Assateague Bridge, offering a unique, water-level perspective that resonated with the contest judges. The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce said the photo will appear on the 2026 annual pass, a popular collector’s item that grants access to the refuge’s beaches, salt marshes and maritime forests year-round.
An avid kayaker and nature photographer, the chamber said Willis frequently visits Chincoteague and Assateague Islands, drawn to the quiet places where ponies graze and wading birds pause in stillness.
The contest, hosted by the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge in partnership with the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, received 25 entries from amateur photographers. After chamber staff narrowed down the submissions to five based on contest guidelines and overall spirit, a panel of local community leaders selected the winner.