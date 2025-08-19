LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park announced Tuesday morning that all surf fishing drive-on crossings and swimming beaches are temporarily closed due to high surf and unsafe conditions.
The closures will remain in effect while conditions are monitored over the coming days. The state park said updates will be provided as soon as it is safe to reopen the areas for public use.
It follows a similar announcement by Delaware Seashore State Park on Monday that the drive-on crossings were closed at their locations, including Fenwick Island State Park. Other beaches and oceans have been restricted to swimming due to rough surf conditions, including: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island and Assateague State Park.
Katie Simms, a Lewes local, says she's never seen the conditions this bad.
"It is really, really windy," said Simms. "I'm very cold, and I'm trying to get close to the water, but it's just so windy that it's hard to make it there."
Simms says she thinks the closures ae smart.
"I don't think anybody should be anywhere near the water," said Simms.
However, surfer BJ Hague says the big waves are a thrill.
"It's definitely scary sometimes, but once you get out there, you get used to it. You always get this adrenaline rush at first. You're like 'oh it's big, you know?' It's like the night before Christmas," said Hague.