DELMARVA - Swimming is not currently allowed at Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island and Assateague State Park after dangerous riptides and heavy surf conditions prompted red flag advisories Monday.
In Dewey Beach, ocean access was officially closed at 12:31 p.m. on Aug. 18 due to what the Town of Dewey Beach described in a Facebook post as “dangerous riptides and waves.” The beach itself remains open, but lifeguards are urging visitors not to enter the water.
A similar restriction is in place just north in Rehoboth Beach, where the City of Rehoboth Beach has also prohibited swimming under a red flag warning.
Maryland State Parks announced the closure of the Assateague State Park to swimming at about 4 p.m. Monday on Facebook, also due to dangerous surf conditions.
The Town of Fenwick Island followed suit by restricting beach access at about 7 p.m. Monday. A Facebook post from the town states that "guards will be monitoring conditions and will reopen the beach once the storm passes." Electricity throughout Fenwick Island is also being addressed. Delmarva Power estimates that power will be restored around 9 p.m.
The warnings come as Hurricane Erin travels up the coast from afar. CoastTV meteorologists confirm that the hurricane will stay offshore, but will develop dangerous swells, riptides and erosion on Delmarva beaches.