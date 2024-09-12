GEORGETOWN, Del. - Thousands of people are expected to gather on North Race Street in Georgetown on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Hispanic culture at the 2024 Hispanic Festival.
Kevin Andrade, president and CEO of The Voice Radio Network and event organizer, says this year's festival will bring something new for attendees.
"You're going to feel like a carnival for real, like the carnivals in Latin America," Andrade said. "We're going to have musicians on the street. This is the first time we are going to be having live performances on the street."
Festival-goers can enjoy international and local performances, children's entertainment, and food from countries including Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador.
Tacos El Gordo, a Georgetown-based food truck, will serve a variety of items, including quesadillas, elotes (Mexican street corn), and aguas frescas, a popular drink made from freshly squeezed fruit.
Jonathan Rodríguez, the truck's owner, looks forward to the festival every year.
"It's just a way for us to show our food, like, the Mexican tacos and all that, just so people can see the variety of different food all the Hispanics have to offer," Rodríguez said.
More than 100 vendors will be on-site, offering the community a range of products and services.
One of those vendors is Lupton Law, an immigration law firm with offices in Georgetown.
For Seth Lupton, the firm's managing attorney, this is a wonderful event, and he's excited to be back.
"Oftentimes, we'll just do consultations like right there," Lupton said. "We tell people if you have questions when you're walking by to get food or something, just come over to us, talk with us, and we'll be happy to help."
Andrade also expressed gratitude for those who have supported the event in previous years and those who plan to attend this year.
"We are Latinos. We are very blessed to be in this country. We came to this country to celebrate our culture but also to adopt the American culture," Andrade said.
The festival has a $20 entrance fee. There is free admission for children under 11 years old.
After covering costs, proceeds from the event will be donated to local organizations, including the First State Community Action Agency, La Casita, The Rosa Health Center, La Esperanza, and local law enforcement. At 5 p.m., organizers will announce a new partnership with the largest pediatric cancer treatment organization, marking their biggest partnership to date.
CoastTV's sister station, Telemundo Delmarva, will also participate in the event.