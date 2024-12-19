MARYLAND- Governor Wes Moore announced $129.5 million in Fiscal Year 2025 funding to support seven state revitalization programs, marking a historic investment in Maryland’s disinvested communities. The funds, administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, will support 304 projects aimed at revitalizing local economies and improving infrastructure statewide.
According to Governor Moore, the funding will be distributed across programs that focus on business growth, homeownership incentives, streetscape improvements, mixed-use development, and demolition activities. Key projects include:
- Strategic Demolition Fund: $10.7 million for 33 projects, including structural improvements to the historic Henry Hotel in Worcester County.
- Community Legacy Program: Over $8 million for 45 projects, such as infrastructure for the SBY Market Center in Wicomico County.
- Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund: $10.4 million for 25 projects, including "The Perch," a business incubator at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and the new Wicomico Performing Arts Center.
- Maryland Façade Improvement Program: $5 million to enhance the appearance of business districts in 36 communities.
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day emphasized the significance of this year’s funding, which is more than double last year’s awards. The revitalization efforts are expected to create jobs, support local businesses, and foster sustainable development in Maryland’s most underserved areas.