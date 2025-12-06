LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is inviting small Delmarva farmers to apply for its 2026 scholarship program, aimed at supporting those committed to sustainable practices and growing for the local market. Completed applications are due Dec. 22, 2025.
The farmers market says it will award scholarships of up to $500 for in-person conferences, with proof of registration, and up to $150 for virtual conferences.
Each farm may receive up to two scholarships.
The farmers market says eligible events include mid-Atlantic conferences such as:
- the Future Harvest Conference on Jan. 22–23, 2026
- the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention on Jan. 27–29, 2026
- the Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Conference on Feb. 5–6, 2026
- other HLFM-approved conferences.
The market also continues its emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund, established in 2016 in memory of Debra Schaefer, a sustainable farmer from Frankford, Del. The farmers market says applicants may indicate if they wish to be considered for a Debra Schaefer Scholarship.
To qualify, applicants must be developing or operating a sustainable farming enterprise on the Delmarva; run a small farm with less than $350,000 in gross agricultural sales or demonstrate financial need; grow or produce what they sell; and commit to sharing their conference experience at a virtual Historic Lewes Farmers Market farmer workshop in the spring.