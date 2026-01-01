Historic railroad bell to ring in Lewes 250 celebration

LEWES, Del. — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association will help launch Lewes 250 by inviting the community to literally ring in the new year and the nation’s 250th birthday.
The organization will place the historic bell from its 1913 Pennsylvania Railroad steam locomotive No. 60 on the tracks at Lewes Junction, next to the Lewes Public Library. The bell will be rung throughout the morning as part of the celebration.
Adults may ring the bell for a $5 donation to support the ongoing cosmetic restoration of the steam locomotive. Children are invited to ring the bell at no cost.
Festivities at Lewes Junction will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free hot beverages, cookies and holiday-themed tours of the red caboose.
The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association is inviting residents, churches and visitors to take part in the event as the city begins commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.