Lewes Christmas lights

A tree in downtown Lewes can be seen lit up along with other festive decorations and lights.

LEWES, Del. - Bright lights, vibrant colors, and plenty of holiday cheer are transforming Lewes into a winter wonderland this December, thanks to the self-guided 'Lewes Lights' tour.

Visitors and locals alike are marveling at the festive displays adorning homes, businesses, and historic buildings. “I drove down the street and felt like I was in a Hallmark movie,” said one visitor.

The lights are on nightly from 5 to 9 p.m., with an online map available to guide visitors through second street and the Lewes neighborhoods.

For Rebecca Miklas, the charm of the tour was irresistible.

“This is wonderful. We’ve wanted to come for years, and now that we have, we’re so glad we did,” she said, noting she’s already planned to return with friends for tomorrow’s house tour.

Whether it’s the enchanting decorations or the welcoming community spirit, Lewes Lights is a must-see for anyone seeking to embrace the magic of the season.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

