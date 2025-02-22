SALISBURY, Md. - Detectives with the SPD and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Parsons Rd. Officers were dispatched on Feb. 22, 2025, at about 5:58 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the man had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
The Maryland State Police is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact MSP at (410) 749-3101, SPD at (410) 548-3165 or call anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.