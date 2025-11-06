GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County Habitat for Humanity raised more than $45,000 at its annual Hope Builder Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 6, drawing a crowd of community leaders, donors, and volunteers to support the nonprofit’s mission of building safe, affordable homes across the county.
Held at the Delaware Technical Community College Carter Partnership Center in Georgetown, the breakfast is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. This year’s event featured Coast TV’s Madeleine Overturf as emcee and included remarks from several speakers, including Sussex County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Gilmore, Laurel Mayor Carlos Oliveras, and the organization's 200th homeowner, Ryan Hood.
“We gather each year to celebrate the spirit of hope and the power of people coming together to create change,” Gilmore said. “Every dollar raised, every volunteer hour given, every voice advocating for affordable housing helps us move closer to a community and a world where everyone has a safe place to call home.”
Also speaking were Reverend Tesha Miller, who opened the program with a prayer, and Sussex County Habitat board member Kathryn Fiddler. Their messages underscored the long-lasting impact of Habitat’s homeownership and repair programs.
Since 1991, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has built and sold more than 200 homes, helping families across the county achieve stability through homeownership. The funds raised at the Hope Builder Breakfast support not only new home construction, but also critical repair projects and neighborhood revitalization efforts.