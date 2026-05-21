MILTON, Del. - The Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival in Milton has been postponed because of the forecast for bad weather over Memorial Day weekend.
The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced the festival will now take place Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park. Organizers said June 28 was the next available date for the park.
The festival had been scheduled for Saturday, May 23. The event is expected to feature more than 60 local vendors, food trucks, informational booths and hands-on exhibits focused on Delaware’s coastal ecosystem.
Attractions are expected to include a petting zoo, representatives from Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the DuPont Nature Center, along with other environmental and community organizations.
The festival celebrates the annual horseshoe crab migration along Delaware Bay and the arrival of migratory shorebirds that rely on horseshoe crab eggs as a critical food source during their long journeys north.
This year’s event also marks the festival’s return after it was canceled in 2025. At the time, the Milton Chamber of Commerce cited logistical challenges, limited space and rising costs. The chamber said it planned to reevaluate the structure of the event and look for new partners to help sustain it.
The festival has historically drawn locals and visitors to Milton each spring to learn about the region’s coastal wildlife and conservation efforts.