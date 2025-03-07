DELAWARE- A new law proposes shifting the date of Delaware’s state, county, and municipal primary elections. According to House Bill 65, primaries for these offices will be held on the fourth Tuesday in April. The bill says during presidential election years, these primaries would align.
State and local primaries are currently held in September. The legislation also changes the deadlines for candidate filing, withdrawal, and background checks to reflect the new election timeline. The law also revises the period during which voters cannot change their political affiliation, matching the 60-day restriction that applies to presidential primaries under Delaware law.
According to the bill, the change would apply to all primary elections after Dec. 31, 2026.