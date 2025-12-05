DOVER, Del. - Republican lawmakers in Delaware are calling on Governor Matt Meyer and Attorney General Kathy Jennings to immediately act to prevent thousands of people from losing access to critical food assistance as early as next week.
In a statement released Thursday, House Republicans warned that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, known as SNAP, are at "imminent risk" of being cut off for approximately 119,000 Delawareans—about 1 in 9 people in the state.
The call to action stems from a request by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for states to provide specific data on SNAP recipients, including home addresses, social security numbers and immigration status. The USDA says this information is necessary to reduce fraud and ensure benefits reach only eligible recipients. However, Delaware joined 20 other states in a lawsuit challenging the request, arguing it may have broader implications.
USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, speaking at a recent cabinet meeting, said that states that have complied with the data request uncovered serious issues. The agency reportedly found benefits being sent to 186,000 deceased individuals and 500,000 people receiving multiple payments illegally. These findings could represent over $1.5 billion in savings nationwide, according to Rollins.
Despite the state's recent bipartisan efforts to promote efficiency and accountability, such as forming an Office of the Inspector General and touting improvements through the Government Efficiency and Accountability Review Board, House Republicans say the refusal to cooperate with the USDA contradicts those goals.
"Delaware has an obligation to cooperate with the USDA’s sensible request," the statement read. “The federal government fully funds SNAP, with our state’s residents collectively receiving more than $200 million annually.”
Secretary Rollins warned that states refusing to provide the requested data could see a suspension of SNAP funding as early as Monday, Dec. 8.
According to state data, more than two-thirds of Delaware’s SNAP recipients are families with children, and over one-third are families with older adults or disabled members. Lawmakers say those are the people least equipped to handle a sudden disruption in benefits.
“We respectfully recommend that Attorney General Jennings and Governor Meyer take immediate action,” the statement concluded. “Delaware should prudently work with our federal partners, provide the requested data, and ensure that the food assistance on which so many of our people depend continues to flow to households in need.”