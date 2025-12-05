NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del- House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and several state leaders will gather Friday to recognize New Castle County police for stopping what investigators say was a major threat to University of Delaware students.
Last week, New Castle County police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a car found in a park after hours and arrested the driver, a University of Delaware student, after he refused to get out of the car. During their search, police say they found a handgun that had been converted into a submachine-type gun loaded with 27 rounds, multiple extended magazines, body armor and a notebook outlining plans for an attack on UD’s campus. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and New Castle County police are continuing the investigation.
House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown will present a tribute to the department on December 5 at 11 a.m. The Representative will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry, New Castle County Chief of Police Colonel James J. Leonard III, Rep. Franklin Cooke and others in Delaware’s police community. The event will be held at the New Castle County Department of Public Safety on North Dupont Highway.
State officials say the tribute is intended to thank police for their proactive work, which they describe as protecting Delaware and UD students.