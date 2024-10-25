MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 22, Milford Police responded to an altercation involving 22-year-old Caleb Mumford of Houston, who allegedly displayed a gun in a threatening manner toward two women on North Washington Street. Upon arrival, officers located and detained Mumford in a nearby parking lot, where they recovered the gun used in the incident.
Mumford faces multiple charges, including Attempted Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Menacing and Disorderly Conduct. He was held on a $31,700 cash bond and is prohibited from contacting the victims. Mumford is scheduled to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.