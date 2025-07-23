CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - People travel every year to Chincoteague for the annual Pony Swim. This year's centennial celebration has a line-up of events open to the public for the whole week.
Saturday, July 26: Southern Herd Roundup
The first major event of the week is the Southern Herd Roundup beginning at 7 a.m. on July 26, weather depending. The Saltwater Cowboys, members of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company who care for the ponies year-round, will ride on horseback to the southern end of Assateague Island and herd over 50 ponies that occupy that part of the island into the Southern Corral on Beach Road.
Visitors coming to see the pony roundup should park in the Woodland Trail parking lot or along the beach road. Drivers who park at Woodland Trail should be aware that they will not be able to leave until every pony is in the corral and the gates are closed.
Sunday, July 27: Northern Herd Roundup
Following the Southern Herd Roundup, Saltwater Cowboys will lead the estimated 100 ponies living on the northern end of Assateague Island into the Northern Corral beginning at 6 a.m. on July 27. Visitors will not have access to this event.
Monday, July 28: Beach Walk
The Saltwater Cowboys will release the Northern herd ponies at daybreak and escort them to the Southern Corral to join the rest of the herd. Ponies will walk along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean. Visitors can follow behind the ponies, at a safe distance, as they walk to the corral.
Refuge gates open at 5 a.m. and drivers are advised to be at Assateague Island National Seashore by 6 a.m. for a chance at parking. Hikers can access the beach through Swan Cove Trail.
Tuesday, July 29: Veterinarian Checks
Pony vet checks will start at approximately 9 a.m. at the Southern Corral. These checks are done yearly to make sure each pony is healthy before the swim.
The public is invited to view the ponies during the vet checks. Parking is available at the Woodland Trail lot.
Selection of buyback ponies will also take place during this time. These ponies still participate in the auction, but with the knowledge that they will be donated back to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and returned to the wild. This process helps maintain the wild pony population and raise funds for the fire company.
Wednesday, July 30: Pony Swim
The official Chincoteague Pony Swim will begin at slack tide, which is when the current in the water is weakest. The estimated start window on July 30 is from 7 to 9 a.m.
The ponies will swim across the Assateague Channel and come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, just south of Veterans Memorial Park. The first pony to reach the shore is crowned “King or Queen Neptune”. This winning pony will be awarded to the Neptune raffle winner at the carnival bandstand at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders must be present to win.
Ponies will rest for 45 minutes after the swim before parading down Main Street with the Saltwater Cowboys.
The pony swim shuttle will begin running at 5 a.m. and the Town of Chincoteague says there is no charge anywhere for parking or viewing of the Pony Swim.
Thursday, July 31: Pony Auction
The pony auction will begin at 8 a.m. at the back of the Carnival Grounds. Bidders and viewers will start being allowed in at 6 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Any chairs placed before that time will be removed by law enforcement.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce recommends visitors to be there early and says that all personal items are subject to search.
Registration is not required for in-person bidding. Online bidding is also available during the live auction and participants are required to sign up in advance. The Chamber reminds participants that if you raise your hand during the auction, you are making a bid.
Friday, Aug. 1: Pony Swim Back
The time for the Pony Swim Back will be announced towards the end of the Pony Auction. Ponies will leave the Chincoteague Carnival grounds on Friday morning and adult ponies from the Southern Herd will make their way back to Assateague Island.
Other Events on the Island
While visiting for the Pony Swim, travelers can take advantage of other events on the island during the week.
The Chincoteague Island Blueberry Festival is being held July 24 to 26 from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. at the Chincoteague Island Community Center.
FREE admission for 'Misty of Chincoteague' on select days at the Island Theatre.
Chincoteague Fireman's Carnival from July 25 to Aug. 2 beginning at 7 p.m. on Main Street.
All visitors should be aware that pets or emotional support animals are not allowed at the Chincoteague Carnival grounds, Veteran’s Memorial Park or any buses or trolleys. Trained service animals are permitted.
The Pony Express trolley service will be running all weekend from 5 to 11 p.m. It costs 50 cents per ride with last call at 10:45 p.m. at the fairground.
For those who can't make the event in person, Delmarva Sports Network will be streaming the entire Pony Swim live beginning at 7 a.m. on July 30. Sign up for DSN+ in advance for a smooth viewing experience.