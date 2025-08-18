REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners in Delaware is offering a free feline spay/neuter day for cats once a month at its Rehoboth Beach location.
This program is funded through a "Grant in Aid" awarded to HAP by the Delaware General Assembly.
Surgeries will be performed by Dr. Lohmann, HAP’s Director of Surgery. A free rabies vaccine will also be given during the appointment, if needed, said HAP.
Leigh McKinley, director of HAP in Sussex County, said the program has a lasting impact.
"It's a labor of love. At the end of the day, we are helping animals that can't help themselves. We're helping the people who love those animals, take care of them and give them the best life that they could possibly have," McKinley said. "It's a wonderful thing to be a part of it. Going home at night makes you feel like you've contributed to the greater good of the world and of Sussex County."
According to HAP, the program does not have income requirements to participate. However, services are available by appointment or on a first-come, first-served basis.
The next clinic is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m.
Services included at no cost:
Spay or neuter surgery
Rabies vaccination
Additional charges may apply for:
Cardiac-safe anesthesia, if a heart murmur is detected: $25
Pregnancy termination: $25
Obesity-related surgical adjustment: $10
Optional services available upon request:
Distemper vaccine: $25
Microchip: $25
General dewormer: $10
Tapeworm treatment: $18
Nail trim: $5
Flea and tick prevention: $15
FIV/FeLV test: $30
Appointments can be scheduled by calling HAP Rehoboth at 302-200-7159 and for more information visit HAP's website.