DELAWARE -Humane Animal Partners says it is facing a shortage of supplies as summer winds down, with more than 200 kittens currently in care and essential items running out across its shelters.
The nonprofit updated its wish lists for each HAP location and stressed that items such as harnesses and bowls need annual replacement, and many of those supplies are now depleted. On top of that, kitten season is still in full swing, creating an urgent need for food and formula.
High-priority needs include:
Cat wet food (Friskies or Fancy Feast preferred)
Kitten formula (KMR or Petlac, dry formula preferred)
Soft dog treats (all brands; supplies are completely out)
Easy-walk harnesses and martingale collars
Slip-leads
Ceramic bowls (especially for post-surgery animals to prevent spills)
The group is also requesting Visa gift cards to purchase disposable cleaning supplies from local dollar stores. Humane Animal Partners says using easily replaceable products helps maintain sanitary conditions and save money when outbreaks occur.
“These items may seem simple, but they’re daily essentials that help our animals thrive as they prepare for their forever homes,” the organization said in its appeal.
Donations can be made directly through HAP’s updated online wish lists or dropped off at its shelter locations.