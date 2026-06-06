Humane Animal Partners receives donation from Rehoboth fundraiser series

REHOBOTH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (HAP) received a $4,243 donation from Staybridge Suites Rehoboth Beach following the success of its “Bingo for the Dogs” fundraising series.
HAP says the six-month fundraiser, held from October through March, brought community members together for monthly bingo nights supporting Humane Animal Partners’ work caring for homeless animals across Delaware.
Organizers said the series raised critical funding and also helped one shelter dog find a permanent home.
“We’re so grateful to Staybridge Suites Rehoboth Beach, Vantage Hospitality Group, and every community member and local business that helped make Bingo for the Dogs such a success,” said Leigh McKinley, Sussex County's director for Humane Animal Partners.
Funds raised will help support shelter operations, food, medical care and services for animals in need, according to HAP.