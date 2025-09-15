MILLSBORO BYPASS 5K

Runners and walkers making their way over the Millsboro bypass as part of a 5K event (DelDOT).

MILLSBORO, Del. — DelDOT is reporting that more than 300 people turned out to preview the new Millsboro bypass at a community event ahead of its official opening to traffic next week.

The celebration featured a charity race, with all proceeds benefiting the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which supports children with cancer and their families.

In addition to the roadway itself, the project includes a separated pathway for walking, running, and biking, offering the community safe access and scenic views of Millsboro Pond. 

 

