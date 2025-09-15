MILLSBORO, Del. — DelDOT is reporting that more than 300 people turned out to preview the new Millsboro bypass at a community event ahead of its official opening to traffic next week.
The celebration featured a charity race, with all proceeds benefiting the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which supports children with cancer and their families.
In addition to the roadway itself, the project includes a separated pathway for walking, running, and biking, offering the community safe access and scenic views of Millsboro Pond.