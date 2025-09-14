GEORGETOWN, Del. — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night in Sussex County for a candlelight and prayer vigil to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk, whose death last week sent shockwaves through the country.
The vigil drew mourners from across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, many of whom remembered Kirk as a powerful voice for conservative values, religious freedom, and civic discourse.
“He was a citizen who believed in the strength of dialogue," said Sussex County GOP Chair Daniel Willis. "That disagreement carried out with respect was not a weakness of our democracy, but one of its greatest strengths."
Kirk, a polarizing speaker and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a public event earlier this month. His comments on race, feminism, LGBTQ rights and immigration made him a divisive figure nationwide. However his death has sparked both mourning and renewed calls for peace in political conversations on both sides of the aisle.
“Let’s honor Charlie not with rage but with resolve," Willis said at Sunday night's vigil.
State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn also addressed the crowd, urging unity and purpose in Kirk’s memory.
“It shouldn't take something like this to bring us together. It shouldn't take the death of a young father, a young husband, somebody who goes into hostile territory, into college campuses, and does one thing, and that's speak truth, and for speaking truth, he was mowed down," Pettyjohn said. "We owe it to this next generation, to take up his banner and engage in dialogue [...] Know your material. Know our constitution, and most importantly, know your Bible so that you can speak truth to power.”
Organizers say the vigil was both a moment of grief and a call to action — a commitment to continuing Kirk’s work through peaceful, informed, and faithful conversation.