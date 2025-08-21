INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - With wind howling and waves crashing along the coast, dozens gathered Thursday at Indian River Inlet to witness the powerful effects of Hurricane Erin, even as the storm remained hundreds of miles offshore.
The storm, currently churning in the Atlantic, is generating a dramatic scene on Delaware’s coast. At the inlet, the wind was so strong it created a tunnel-like effect, making it difficult for some visitors to even walk along the shoreline.
"I didn’t think it would be quite this windy," one onlooker said as gusts pushed against beachgoers.
Bethany Beach local Kevin Costly came to see the storm's force for himself.
"This is more than I expected, he said. "You can really see the riptides forming and you know it’s serious when there’s not a single surfer out there."
Although Erin remains far from shore, its reach is already being felt along the Delmarva Peninsula, serving as a stark reminder of the storm’s power and unpredictability.