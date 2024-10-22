GEORGETOWN, Del. - The hurricanes have moved on from the southeast but the recovery efforts have not.
Delawareans across the state are donating hurricane relief items to send to the states devastated by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Multiple trailers from Delmarva have been packed and driven down south.
The help continues in Georgetown as the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Disaster Relief team will be working with the Old Paths Church of Christ to collect donations, pack a trailer and get boots on the ground in the south.
Donations are accepted at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. At 1 p.m., Delaware FOP will begin loading the trailer.
Donations have included hygiene products, cleaning products, diapers and other baby items, clothes, blankets and comforters.
Renee Leech spent her day at Old Paths Church of Christ in Georgetown. She originally started by donating items until she saw that Sherry Long, the organizer, had very little help.
As she packed boxes and bags, Leech shared that this work is personal.
"It's really important to me because I have in-laws and family that live in Florida," said Leech.
Florida is still recovering from the massive hit it took from Hurricane Milton.
Not only is this work important to her because of the recent devastation down south, but helping others is how Leech was raised.
"My family was always about helping those less fortunate than us," she shared.
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police were there to lend a few extra hands.
Taylor Swain started immediately loading boxes onto the trailer that's headed to North Carolina.
She says she has the community and her fellow first responders on her mind.
"We have a law enforcement first responders that are affected by the same tragedies that affect those communities," said Swain.
Swain also expressed her gratitude to those who have donated so far.
"I get to work with a lot of great people within the community. I'd be remiss if I didn't say, you know, how important it is for the community support and how grateful we are for the community support that we actually get to come out and help with events like these," said Swain.
"So their donations are extremely, extremely helpful and very much appreciated," she continued.
The group has been organizing and sending donations down numerous states for weeks. As they close up this trailer,
this is just the beginning for Renee Leech.
"I'm going to continue to help out as much as I can," said Leech.
Leech urges anyone who can help out, to do so.
"The only thing I can say is regardless of where you are, if you can help out in any way, reach out to your closest church, your closest organization, donate whatever you can. Even if it's just time, just an hour a day or an hour a week. It means the world to these people," she explained.
Donations are still being accepted as organizers are planning to fill another trailer to help those in need.