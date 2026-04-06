LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Board of Public Works will conduct routine hydrant flow tests on Wednesday, April 8 in several neighborhoods, including Olde Town, Whites Pond, Kings Highway and Dutchman’s Harvest.
People who live there may notice low water pressure or discolored water during testing, which can last up to 24 hours and may affect areas beyond those being tested. The Board of Public Works recommends running cold water for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears and avoiding laundry during that time.
Hydrant flow testing is scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month, though the Board of Public Works noted that emergencies could impact the schedule.
The testing is required to meet city standards tied to residential construction. Since Oct. 11, 2021, the City of Lewes has required all new one- and two-family dwelling projects to include fire suppression systems. To support that requirement, the Water Department must certify hydrant location, system flow, static and residual pressure, pitot pressure and overall water availability before a building permit is issued.