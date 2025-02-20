OCEAN CITY, Md. - Snow and ice have made roads dangerous in Ocean City following the Feb. 19 snowfall.
Our CoastTV meteorologist's says Ocean City received anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow, and some of it is still visible on Coastal Highway. John Knoll, a local, said that while primary roads are improving, side streets remain treacherous.
“The main roads are starting to clear up, but the back roads are bad,” Knoll said. “This is a lot better on the roads than the snowstorm in January.”
Plows have been working throughout the morning to remove ice and snow, but freezing temperatures are expected to prolong slick conditions.