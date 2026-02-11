LEWES, Del.- After more than two weeks of bitter cold, the ice that locked up much of the Delaware Bay is finally starting to loosen its grip.
Sheets of white ice and broken slabs were seen drifting across the bay this week, with slushy water pushing through in between. While conditions are improving, thick patches of ice are still visible in several spots along the coast.
In the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, boats remain boxed in by frozen buildup. The historic Overfalls Lightship appeared surrounded and partially propped up by ice as chunks.
At The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, large pieces of ice still line the shoreline and extend into the water.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal also remains coated in frozen patches along docks and slips. Ferry service resumed Tuesday afternoon, helped in part by a pilot boat that worked to break up ice along the route.
Farther south at the Indian River Inlet Bridge, the water below remains more frozen than flowing, with ice still covering much of the surface.
The big freeze is beginning to ease. However, it will likely take several more days of milder temperatures before the remaining ice fully melts and waterways return to normal.